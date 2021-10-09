Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Targa Resources by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 29,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRGP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

