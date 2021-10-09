Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Soros Capital Management LLC

Soros Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,783 shares during the period. Target accounts for 5.1% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $48,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Target by 619.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Target by 3,162.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after buying an additional 727,118 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $228.90. 2,004,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

