Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)’s share price rose 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 2,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $75.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92.

About Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)

Tefron Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of underwear products and sportswear. It operates through the Brands segment and Retail segment. The Brands segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of seamless underwear products and sportswear for clients that own brands in North America and Europe.

