Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 66.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.55. 1,847,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,359. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $120.67 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.07.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

