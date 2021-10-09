Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TELNY shares. Barclays downgraded Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS:TELNY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 50,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.369 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.62%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

