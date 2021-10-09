TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Up 29.7% Over Last Week

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

