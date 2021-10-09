Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,268,000 after purchasing an additional 210,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,557 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,576,000 after purchasing an additional 111,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,626,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,948,000 after purchasing an additional 66,307 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRNO. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $65.51 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.76.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

