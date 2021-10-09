Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Trading Down 2.6%

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) shares were down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,131.97 and last traded at $1,131.97. Approximately 151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 50,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,162.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,329.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,471.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,665.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $1,156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at $11,518,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.