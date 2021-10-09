The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.26 Million

Analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will announce $434.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $424.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $441.42 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

AAN traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.95. 92,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,684. The company has a market cap of $913.21 million and a PE ratio of 9.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50. The Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 25.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,543 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 146.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,896 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 111,833.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

