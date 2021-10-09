The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 32,444.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of The Home Depot worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after acquiring an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after acquiring an additional 314,841 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,855,000 after buying an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $334.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.33. The firm has a market cap of $352.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

