The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $325.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $370.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.50.

The Home Depot stock opened at $334.34 on Friday. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.33. The stock has a market cap of $352.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

