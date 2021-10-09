The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.63 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

