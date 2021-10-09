The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.08 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Kilroy Realty worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Shares of KRC opened at $68.28 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average is $68.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.06%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

