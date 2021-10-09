The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.25 Million Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRC stock opened at $151.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.97. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $152.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

