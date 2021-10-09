The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 32.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,428 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 21,801 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SF opened at $73.02 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.05.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

