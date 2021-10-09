The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,244 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,177,000 after purchasing an additional 310,631 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 482,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,125,000 after purchasing an additional 54,937 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 72.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.16.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.15 million. Analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.