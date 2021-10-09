The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $147.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Procter & Gamble outpaced the industry in the past three months on a robust surprise trend. While it has reported earnings surprise for the past several quarters, revenues topped estimates for the fifth straight time in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Sales growth was attributed to strength across all segments coupled with robust volume, pricing and mix. Management issued its outlook for fiscal 2022. It witnessed SG&A expense leverage owing to savings from overhead and marketing expenses, cost leverage gains due to higher sales and other benefits. However, unfavorable mix, commodity cost inflation, increase in freight costs and reinvestments and other impacts hurt the company’s margins, which weighed on the bottom line. It expects higher commodity and freight costs to persist in fiscal 2022.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.79.

NYSE PG opened at $141.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.00 and a 200-day moving average of $138.41. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

