The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEGRY. Peel Hunt raised shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $11.32 on Friday. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

