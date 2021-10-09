thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €8.80 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.16 ($14.30).

FRA:TKA opened at €8.14 ($9.58) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.51. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

