Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. Analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 22.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 359.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 103,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 90.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 574,801 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

