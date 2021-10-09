Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 10,401 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.5% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 197,788 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after purchasing an additional 123,983 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $63.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,542. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

