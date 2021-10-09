TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in September

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 387.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TMOAF opened at $8.00 on Friday. TomTom has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.36 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TomTom in a report on Friday, July 16th. AlphaValue lowered TomTom to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV develops location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment engages in developing and selling location based application components such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

