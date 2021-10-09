Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 51,764 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,764 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $32,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $51,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.62.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $301.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.69. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.68 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,033,214. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

