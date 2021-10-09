Toronto Dominion Bank Has $30.14 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 429,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of eBay worth $30,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 114.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,585,000 after buying an additional 2,342,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 29.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,567,295 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $218,486,000 after buying an additional 816,038 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average is $67.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

