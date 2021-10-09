Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 193,491 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $37,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 488.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

PSX opened at $82.13 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

