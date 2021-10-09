Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CURV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price target on the stock.

NYSE CURV opened at $14.75 on Friday. Torrid has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. As a group, analysts predict that Torrid will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

