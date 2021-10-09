TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Insider Acquires £31,290 in Stock

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) insider Nicolas Breteau bought 21,000 shares of TP ICAP Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £31,290 ($40,880.59).

LON:TCAP opened at GBX 157.54 ($2.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 205.06. TP ICAP Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 146.16 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 263.05 ($3.44).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCAP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

