TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,900 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 737,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 250,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after buying an additional 314,387 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 395,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 46,440 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 81.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

NYSE TRTX opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 362.16, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.96.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -69.06%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

