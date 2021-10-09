TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Cut to $44.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.44.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.66 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.