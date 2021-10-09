Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Price Hits $3.41 on Top Exchanges

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $3.41 or 0.00006187 BTC on major exchanges. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $8.03 million and $1.03 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.87 or 0.00326409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000825 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

