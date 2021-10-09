TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

TACT opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.02.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,468,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

