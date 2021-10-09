Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000.

NASDAQ PIO opened at $39.66 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

