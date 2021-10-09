Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.69.

AIG opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.