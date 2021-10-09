Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Square by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after buying an additional 221,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,530 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,342,000 after purchasing an additional 185,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total transaction of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 479,221 shares of company stock valued at $121,137,366. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.97.

Shares of Square stock opened at $238.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.04 and its 200-day moving average is $242.70. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

