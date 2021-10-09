Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $411,000 Stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC decreased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In other news, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter D. Horst purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,799. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

