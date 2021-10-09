Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,902,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

Shares of BIIB opened at $285.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.03 and a 200-day moving average of $311.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

