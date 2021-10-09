Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases Shares of 9,000 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,924,000 after buying an additional 482,384 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,779,000 after buying an additional 241,298 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.91.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

