Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

NYSE EMR opened at $96.64 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.65 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average of $96.53. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

