TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.93

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.93 and last traded at C$3.78, with a volume of 79186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.22. The company has a market cap of C$285.82 million and a PE ratio of -18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$62.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

