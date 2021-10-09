Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TNL opened at $54.24 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

