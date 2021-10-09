Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to announce $51.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.29 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $51.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $203.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.08 million to $206.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $196.94 million, with estimates ranging from $179.62 million to $209.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,493 shares of company stock worth $1,750,503. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,475,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,845,000 after acquiring an additional 454,564 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 163,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 41,295 shares during the period.

TVTX stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 859,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.