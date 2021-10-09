Trex (NYSE:TREX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Shares of TREX opened at $104.33 on Thursday. Trex has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $114.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.14.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Trex by 14.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 799,475 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after buying an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

