Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $720,000 Investment in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $141.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.71 and its 200-day moving average is $102.92. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

