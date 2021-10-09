Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LexinFintech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in LexinFintech by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

LX stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DBS Vickers downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

