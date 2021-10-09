Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Plans Dividend of $1.46

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) declared a dividend on Friday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.46 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $1.38.
Shares of OTCMKTS TYBT opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $75.00.
Trinity Bank, N.A. Company Profile
