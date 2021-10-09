Truist Securities Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $26.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.36.

SunPower stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. On average, analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in SunPower by 1.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SunPower by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SunPower by 28.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

