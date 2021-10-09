Tudor Pickering Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$55.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TOU. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.92.

TSE:TOU opened at C$44.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.16. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$16.32 and a 1-year high of C$46.18.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,249.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,823,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$286,762,105.58. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon purchased 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.76 per share, with a total value of C$64,939.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,704 shares in the company, valued at C$3,400,327.04. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $627,670.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

