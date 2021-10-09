Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.25.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $838.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.29. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.