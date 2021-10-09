Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,845 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $48,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 36.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.9% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

TSN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,983. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

