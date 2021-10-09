U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Director Randall D. Keys Purchases 10,000 Shares

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Director Randall D. Keys acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

USEG opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. U.S. Energy Corp. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.95.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 69.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in U.S. Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

