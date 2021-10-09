U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Director Randall D. Keys Purchases 10,000 Shares

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Director Randall D. Keys acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
USEG opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. U.S. Energy Corp. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.95.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 69.79%.
About U.S. Energy
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.